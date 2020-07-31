Pune: 70-yr-old woman attacked by man during theft bid

The woman lodged a complaint at Deccan police station, and police arrested the man, identified as Somnath Bandu Bansode (48), a resident of Bhugaon. The woman lodged a complaint at Deccan police station, and police arrested the man, identified as Somnath Bandu Bansode (48), a resident of Bhugaon.

A 70-year-old woman, living with her husband in an apartment on Prabhat Road, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by a man during a theft bid at her house in the early hours of Thursday. The man worked as a watchman at the apartment in the past, police said.

According to police, the old couple resides in an apartment on Prabhat Road in Deccan Gymkhana area, while their son works in the US and daughter is married and living in Pimple Saudagar.

Police said around 6.30 am on Thursday, Bansode entered the couple’s house from the balcony on the first floor. The woman tried stopping him and shouted for help, but the accused attacked her with a knife injuring her on the head, police added.

Neighbours heard the woman’s cries for help and rushed to the house, nabbed Bansode, and handed him over to police.

Assistant Inspector C M Suryawanshi is investigating the case. Police said Bansode was a watchman at the spot 20 years ago.

