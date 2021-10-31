Pune: 70-year-old woman found murdered at home, gold worth Rs 2 lakh stolen

A 70-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Pune’s Sinhagad Road area late Saturday night with a blunt trauma to the head. Gold ornaments were also stolen from the house.

The police have identified the deceased as Shalini Baban Sonavane, a resident of Kedarinagari in Hingne Khurd area on Sinhagad Road. Sonavane lived alone in the house, not far from where her son stays. The incident came to light when her son went to check up on her.

An official from Sinhagad Road police station said, “Her son told us that when he went to her house around 10 pm, he found her lying on the ground with a head injury. He then informed the police. It later came to light that gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from the house. We have launched a probe. An offence of murder and robbery has been filed against an unidentified suspect.”

The officer said, “The family members have said that Sonavane did not generally open the door for unknown persons. One of the possibilities we are probing is the involvement of someone she knew. Our teams are working on some initial clues available.”