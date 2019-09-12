Pune: 65-year-old man mowed down by speeding three-wheeler

A 65-year-old man was killed after a speeding three-wheeler knocked him off his motorcycle at Salunkhe Vihar Road in Wanavdi area on Tuesday afternoon.

The police identified the deceased as Vasudev Anandram Chijwani, a resident of Kumar Prasanna Society in Wanavdi.

They said that the deceased, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown off his motorbike due to the impact and came under the wheels of the three-wheeler, which resulted in severe injuries to his neck and shoulders.

They added that the driver of the three-wheeler did not stop the vehicle after the incident.

Rakesh Wadhva (40) a family member of the deceased, lodged an FIR at the Wanavdi police station.

The driver of the three-wheeler has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.