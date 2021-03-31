Pune: 6,282 new covid cases, 45 deaths on Tuesday

In Pune on Monday night. Night curfew has been imposed in the state to check the spread of Covid-19. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

While Maharashtra showed a significant drop in its daily count of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Pune seemed unaffected. The district reported 6,282 new cases on Tuesday, in line with the numbers it has been reporting for the last week.

Pune had seen a big dip in numbers on Monday when less than 5,000 cases were detected. On Tuesday, however, despite relatively lower testing numbers, the case count climbed up again. Only 21,000 samples were tested on Tuesday, compared to more than 27,000 in the previous few days before Monday.

The total number of infected cases recorded in Pune so far exceeds 4.61 lakh. Of the 6,282 new cases, 3,287 were discovered from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas while Pimpri Chinchwad contributed 1,785. The remaining 1,210 cases came from cantonments and rural areas of the district.

The district administration reported 45 deaths on Tuesday, though the state government data reflected only 11. So far, 9,918 coronavirus related deaths have been recorded in Pune district. The state government data shows only 8,294.

Active cases came down for the second straight day on Tuesday. Pune now has slightly less than 58,000 active cases. Of these, about 15,000 patients are in various hospitals, while the remaining have been put under home isolation.