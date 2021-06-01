Pune: 61-yr-old shopkeeper molests girl, teen attempts suicide

Police said the girl was left disturbed by the incident and attempted suicide by consuming liquid used as bleach for washing clothes.

Police have booked a 61-year-old shopkeeper for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old girl, after which she allegedly attempted suicide.

The girl’s mother has lodged a complaint, based on which an FIR was filed at Warje Malwadi police station. According to police, the girl went to the man’s shop to buy ice cream around 10 pm on May 28, when he molested her.

An officer at Warje Malwadi police station said a notice had been issued to the man and investigation was on.