Pune: 60-year-old murdered inside flat over financial dispute, neighbours lock suspect inside

A 62-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in his apartment in Khadki on Tuesday. Police also found a 35-year-old man, with whom the deceased reportedly had financial dispute, lying with injuries in the same flat. Police suspect the man was injured during the scuffle between the two.

Police have identified the deceased as Balkrushna Narsu, a resident of Kushalnagar Housing Complex in Khadki, who was a retired employee of the High Explosives Factory. The injured suspect has been identified as Yogesh Tayade, a resident of Range Hills and an employee of the Ammunition Factory, Khadki.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were informed of an ongoing fight between some people from inside a flat in the residential society. Residents later told the police they had locked the door from outside to ensure that assailant does not escape. When the police team reached the spot, they broke open the door and found Narsu and Tayade lying in a pool of blood. The two were rushed to a hospital, where Narsu was declared dead and Tayade was still under treatment.

Assistant commissioner of police Laxman Borate said, “Our probe has revealed that there was a dispute between the two over financial dealings. Our probe is on.” Another police officer said that Tayade may have gotten injured during the scuffle between the two, but said they have not ruled out the possibility of Tayade inflicted those injuries on himself. Tayade was being treated at a hospital under police watch and has been booked for the murder of Narsu.

