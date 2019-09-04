Pune: 60-year-old woman undergoes rare surgery for gallbladder cancer

A 60-year-old woman, suffering from gallbladder cancer, successfully underwent a rare procedure at the state-run Sassoon Hospital.

A statement issued by the hospital Tuesday said the woman was suffering from upper abdominal pain and had consulted several doctors for the same. When the patient consulted surgical out-patient department doctors and underwent several tests, she was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer.

Given the severity of the disease, doctors here said, a patient has to undergo a complicated surgery for treatment. According to the statement issued by the hospital authorities, the procedure involved en bloc-removal of gallbladder cancer and part of the liver lobe, clearance of concerned lymph nodes along major blood vessels.

The patient reportedly sustained the procedure well, which was performed free of cost under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, run by the Government of Maharashtra for the poor. The estimated cost of the procedure is around Rs 10 to 12 lakh at private hospitals.

A team of doctors, led by Dr Bipin Vibhute, Dr Kamlesh Bokil and Dr Santosh Thorat, performed the surgery, the press statement said.

“We have state-of-the-art instruments and technical expertise… Very few government-run hospitals in the state have this facility of treating liver disease and related ailments,” Dean of

BJ GMC Prof (Dr) S D Nanandkar said.