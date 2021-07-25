Pune: 60-year-old cheated of Rs 11 lakh on pretext of investing in equities

A 60-year-old man in Pune was cheated of Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of investing in equities by people posing as stockbrokers at a US-based company.

An FIR in the case was filed by the senior citizen, who is a resident of Nana Peth and runs a small business.

According to the complaint, in August last year he was received a phone call from a woman who claimed to be speaking on behalf of a Chicago-based company. The woman told him about various options of investing in equities in the stock market, the complaint stated. After he consented to the investment, he received multiple calls from persons claiming to be stockbrokers from the company.

After asking the complainant to make multiple transfers to different bank accounts on the pretext of investment, the purported company representatives claimed that his investments had yielded returns of more than Rs 35 lakh and even paid him Rs 1.12 lakh, police said. But they then took more from him on different pretexts for the withdrawal of those returns. After a while, the callers stopped responding to the complainant’s calls and no further returns were given to him, police said. The complainant then approached the Cyber Crime Cell of Pune Police recently. He ended up losing Rs 11.24 lakh to the online fraudsters, police said.

Inspector Ulhas Kadam of Samarth Police station said, “After preliminary verification of the complaint by the Cyber Crime Cell, an FIR was registered at the police station. We have launched a probe into the legitimacy of the comapany name provided by the suspects and also the multiple bank accounts and phobe numbers used by them.”