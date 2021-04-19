Pune: 57-yr-old Brigadier crushed under moving train at Pune railway station, death by suicide suspected

indian-eWayse Patil said while a preliminary probe points to death by suicide, the exact sequence of events and cause behind the incident could only be ascertained later after more investigation.

IN A suspected death by suicide, a 57-year-old Army officer of the rank of Brigadier, currently posted at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, succumbed to injuries from being crushed under a moving train at Pune railway station on Sunday.

According to preliminary information given by officials of the Pune unit of Government Railway Police (GRP), the officer came to the station in his official vehicle around noon. A while later he jumped under the Udyan Express, officials said.

Superintendent of Police with Pune GRP, Sadanand Wayse Patil said, “The officer (of Brigadier rank) came to Pune railway station in his staff car. He told the Army staffer accompanying him that he was going for some work at the MCO (Movement Control Office), and later jumped under a moving train on platform number 3. He was posted at a defence establishment in Pune. A probe is on. We have not found any note on him.”

Wayse Patil said while a preliminary probe points to death by suicide, the exact sequence of events and cause behind the incident could only be ascertained later after more investigation.

Army officials said, “Information about the death of an Army personnel at Pune railway station was reported by the railway police to the Army authorities. The body has been identified as that of a serving officer from AFMC, Pune. More details are being ascertained.”