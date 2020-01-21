Pune: 56 mishaps involving PMPML buses in 2019, least in 5 years

The PMPML has phased out over 255 buses that were more than 15 years old. (File photo) The PMPML has phased out over 255 buses that were more than 15 years old. (File photo)

The number of accidents involving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses has come down to 56 in 2019, from 199 in 2015. Officials said this could be due to induction of new buses in the fleet in recent years, which are easier to control and operate.

Data provided by the PMPML shows that the number of accidents in 2019 has gone down as compared to the last four years. In 2015, PMPML buses were involved in a total of 199 accidents, which came down to 131 in 2016 and 110 in 2017. The number rose to 133 in 2018.

“We have recently scrapped more than 255 buses that were over 15 years old. Earlier, we had no option but to operate them as there was an acute shortage of buses in our fleet. Even after checks and maintenance, old buses can develop snags. The chances of old buses catching fire or experiencing brake failures are also high. But since we have inducted new buses over the past few years, we were able to scrap old buses. This seems to have some positive impact on road safety and reduction in number of accidents,” said a senior PMPML official.

According to officials, the transport body will soon induct 484 new CNG buses, which are expected to join its fleet by the end of March this year.

The vehicles will start arriving in Pune later this month and will be allotted to various depots for operations, officials said.

This is part of the PMPML’s plan, announced earlier this year, to induct a total of 1,500 buses in its fleet, which will enable it to start new services as well as scrap old buses that have become unfit to operate.

