Pune: 55-yr-old patient found dead in Covid centre, police suspect suicide

Police have registered a case of sudden death pending probe into the causes. (Representational) Police have registered a case of sudden death pending probe into the causes. (Representational)

A 55-year-old coronavirus patient was found dead inside a Covid care centre in Kondhwa on Monday morning. Police suspect it is a case of suicide.

Police said the deceased, who was a vegetable vendor and his son, an engineering student, were admitted to the Covid care centre on July 4 after testing positive for the infection. They shared the room at the centre with two other persons.

The incident came to light around 10.30 am.

Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, in-charge of Kondhwa police station, said, “On Monday morning, his son and the two other occupants of the room left for breakfast at the Covid care facility. When they returned, they found that the door was locked from inside. When the door was broken down with the help of centre staff, they found the man hanging to the window grill with a piece of cloth. He was later declared dead by doctors.”

“While no note has been found, primary probe points to suicide,” he added. Police have registered a case of sudden death pending probe into the causes.

