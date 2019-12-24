Pune: 54th state meet of ABVP to discuss Article 370, NRC

The abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and plans to reconstruct the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be some of the key topics that will come up for discussion at the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which will be held in the city later this month.

The conference, on the theme of ‘Value-based education and enterprising students’, will be held from December 28 to December 30. Pune is hosting such a meet after two decades and is likely to see the participation of over 1,500 volunteers and 100 teachers from across the state. The three-day meet will be inaugurated by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The conference is aimed to apprise youth about opportunities in education, careers and jobs. Besides, panel discussions will cover current topics like scrapping of Article 370 and 35A, the Ayodhya verdict and Ram temple, NRC and CAA, and a host of others issues such as the country’s economy, unemployment and environment,” said Anil Thombare from the ABVP’s Pune unit.

The meet will also have an exhibition showcasing works undertaken by ABVP, besides highlighting the contributions by BR Ambedkar, Annabhau Sathe and Mahatma Gandhi.

Public talks on ‘Future India’ and ‘Opportunities and future opportunities with ABVP’ will be delivered by senior ABVP officials. At the end of the three-day meet, the ABVP plans to collate and write a proposal with its suggestions on education, environment and societal issues. This proposal will later be submitted to the state and central governments.

Last year, a proposal seeking better job openings for educated youth was handed over to the governments. “The conference will also share with student volunteers the required skillset to become a professional,” said a member of the ABVP.

Want student elections back in varsities: ABVP

The members of ABVP have said they will soon approach the state government to demand the revival of student elections in state-run universities.

The erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government had announced student elections in 2018, which were to be held in mid-2019, but never happened. “We will urge the government to bring back student elections, without which it is denying political rights to students. If our demand is unmet, we will agitate on the streets,” said Thombare, a law student at the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

