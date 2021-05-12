Pune: 54 more booked for ‘objectionable’ social media posts against PM, Fadnavis

Based on a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist, the Pune city police have booked at least 54 persons in an offence regarding posting of alleged derogatory content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of the party.

Advocate Pradeep Gawade, state secretary of BJP’s youth wing, filed a complaint at the cyber police station of Pune city police in this case on May 10.

Senior Police Inspector Dagadu Hake of the cyber police station said, “We will be naming the 54 persons as accused in an earlier FIR lodged by the BJP office bearer Vineet Bajpayee.”

A couple of days before, police had booked two NCP’s youth wing leaders Mohsin Shaikh and Shivajirao Javir following a complaint filed by Bajpayee for allegedly posting morphed images of PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Before that, on May 4, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against 13 persons for alleged defamatory and objectionable posts and messages on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp about political leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and historical figures.

Now, Gawde has filed a complaint against 54 persons for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media about PM Modi, Fadnavis, his wife Amruta Fadnavis, Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP’s state chief Chandrakant Patil.