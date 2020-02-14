Pune: 54% burns, surgeries — life after the blasts in Pune’s German Bakery

Seventeen people died in the blast at German Bakery on February 12, 2010. (Express Photo) Seventeen people died in the blast at German Bakery on February 12, 2010. (Express Photo)

Ten years ago, Amrapali Chavan was among the people who survived the blast at German Bakery, which killed 17 and injured over 60. Chavan, who sustained severe burns and multiple fractures, says she is grateful to be alive, but the journey has been tough.

After the blast, Chavan was in the ICU for 60 days, and on ventilator support for a while, as doctors tried to treat burn injuries on her face, chest, thighs and back. It took a while to treat the scars, and she also underwent a facial rejuvenation, as per cosmetic surgeon Dr Sumeet Saxena. Saxena also said that Chavan’s recovery was a miracle. “She has an indomitable spirit and a never-say-die attitude, which got her through this painful recovery process.”

“I still have metal pieces that are embedded in my body and have to be removed,” said Chavan, who has written a book about her experiences, ‘Ek Cup Coffee @ German Bakery’. She also took up paragliding from the 2,200-ft-high Kamshet Peak at Lonavala last year, despite a 60 per cent physical impediment and 54 per cent burn injuries.

Several shattered bones in her left leg are held together by metal rods and half the heel of her right foot has also been damaged. Amrapali is now involved with the Border Foundation in their campaign to conserve the environment and save the Mula-Mutha river from pollution.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.