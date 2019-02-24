Pune: 52-year-old woman gives birth to triplets via IVF

A 52-year-old woman gave birth to triplets at Pune’s Saishree Hospital, officials said. The babies, two boys and a girl, were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Advertising

According to experts, a triplet pregnancy after IVF is a procedure-related complication that should be prevented by replacement of two embryos. IVF for twins or triplets requires transferring of dual or triple embryos into the womb, which reduces chances of failure, Dr Yeshwant Mane and Dr Girish Pote of Saishree Hospital said.

Replacement of two embryos only gives acceptable IVF results and is a method chosen in the IVF programme to prevent triplet pregnancies. However, in this case, the mother denied foetal reduction and wanted to give birth to triplet’s, which is very rare.

“In this case, mother’s physical health and foetal well-being played a major role in IVF success and birth to triplets,” Dr Pote said.

Advertising

A total of 101 babies, conceived through IVF, were delivered at the hospital till December last year.