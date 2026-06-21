From SSC success to future goals: Transwoman Kajal Sharma’s journey at 51

Written by Nilambari Salunke

At 51, most people would not consider returning to school after a gap of more than three decades. But for Kajal Sharma, a transwoman security guard with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), scoring 79.8 per cent in the SSC examination is only the beginning of a larger plan, aimed at securing a better future through education, skill development, and stable employment.

Born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, as Dinesh Vishwakarma, Kajal Sharma had lived in several cities before she found stability in Pune. Like many transgender people who leave home in search of acceptance and livelihood, she spent years surviving on the margins, including begging for a living. After leaving her hometown, she moved to Delhi and later Mumbai before eventually settling in Pune. The years spent moving from one city to another meant that her education took a back seat, but the desire to study never faded. More than three decades after leaving school in Class 7, Sharma returned to the classroom and scored nearly 80 per cent in the SSC examination in 2026, a milestone she describes as the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

“I thought I would not be able to join school again, so my studies stopped. But the desire to study was always there,” she said.

Sharma’s journey back to education was not easy. The long gap in her schooling and the need to update identity documents created hurdles during the admission process before a supportive school principal and legal assistance came to her rescue.

“My admission was rejected three times because of the long gap in my education and issues with my documents. Eventually, with the support of the principal of Prathmesh High School in Pimpri and a lawyer who helped update my records, I was able to secure admission,” she said.

Today, her routine revolves around balancing work and studies. She begins her day with household chores and cooking before reporting for duty. While preparing for the Class 10 examination, she studied for at least an hour every day and also used her lunch breaks at work to revise lessons and complete her studies.

Story continues below this ad

During the examination period, Sharma did not take leave from work. Instead, she adjusted her duty timings, appeared for her examinations and returned to complete her shift. “I changed my duty timings during the exams. I would go and take my exam and then return to complete my work,” she said.

The turning point came after Sharma joined PMC as a security guard. It was there, she said, that she understood the value of education and the opportunities it could create. “It was only after I joined the municipal corporation that I realised the importance of education and what it can help us achieve. Earlier, I never understood its value,” she said.

A clerical job dream

Sharma now plans to enrol in Class 11 in the arts stream and has already set her sights on a clerical position in the future. While she enjoys English, she believes Marathi language skills and typing proficiency will help her secure better opportunities in government service.

Sharma also wants to pursue a computer course and is setting aside money from her salary to pay for it herself. For her, acquiring computer skills is another step towards improving her employment prospects. “I want to do a computer course as well. I am saving money from my salary for it because it will help me get better opportunities in the future,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

More importantly, she sees education as a means of securing her future. As someone without a traditional family support system to rely on, Sharma is conscious of the need to save money and build financial stability for old age. “I have to think about my future. I want to study further, get a better job and save money. In old age, I should be able to take care of myself because there may not be anyone else to do it for me,” she said.

A constant source of encouragement has been Sharma’s close friend, a fellow transgender woman whom she has known for eight years. Whenever important decisions arise, the two discuss them together.

“Sejal and I discuss everything together. Whenever we have to make an important decision about our future, we sit together, talk about it and decide what is best for us,” she said.

Having experienced the benefits of education firsthand, Sharma hopes more members of the transgender community will return to studies. “Many people think, ‘Why should we study? Who will give us a job?’ But the situation is changing now. Opportunities are available. We just need to educate ourselves and be ready for them,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Nilambari Salunke is an intern with The Indian Express, Pune.