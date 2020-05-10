Pune: 51-year-old patient recovers, returns home to cheers from residents in Dargah Vasahat area

The man said his family went through a harrowing phase for the past 20 days or so. (Representational) The man said his family went through a harrowing phase for the past 20 days or so. (Representational)

A 51-year-old defence employee, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, was discharged from Khadki Cantonment Board hospital on Sunday after his second report also came negative. His 15-year-old nephew was also discharged on Sunday.

When the duo, who belong to the Muslim community, reached home in Dargah Vasahat area, people welcomed them by clapping, cheering and video-graphing their return. “It was a big happy moment for us. Firstly, we have recovered and, secondly, the residents of Dargah Vasahat were very supportive. Everyone welcomed us,” he said. Local corporators, senior citizens and youngsters, all had assembled to welcome them.

The man said his family went through a harrowing phase for the past 20 days or so. “But during this time, people of Dargah Vasahat rallied around us and extended all possible help. They provided us vegetables, milk and helped us get grocery. They gave us moral support and stood by us. We are indebted to every resident in Dargah Vasahat area,” he said.

The defence employee said his 75-year-old father was first detected with Covid-19. “After that 12 members of our family were quarantined. My 15-year-old nephew and I were detected with coronavirus and admitted to Khadki hospital,” he said.

The man said his father passed away on April 27. “We could not believe it. This is because on April 26, two hospitals gave two different reports. The Aundh hospital report said he had tested negative for Covid-19 but the Khadki hospital report said he was positive. My father’s throat swab was taken on April 25. Two different reports came on April 26. He passed away at a Pune hospital due to multi-organ failure,” he said.

Lamenting that none of his close family members could attend his father’s funeral, the man said, “We are three brothers but as our entire family was quarantined, none of us could attend the funeral. I wanted to be with my father always but in the end I was not with him.”

Thanking the medical staff at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital run by the Khadki Cantonment Board, the man said, “We have recovered fully thanks mainly to the doctors, nurses and other medical staff of the hospital. We never thought we were at a hospital, it was more like home. They counselled us to keep the fear of coronavirus away. Our entire family would like to thank the people of Khadki, defence employees, local corporators, KCB CEO and the hospital staff for helping in our difficult times,” he said.

