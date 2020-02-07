Pune: 51-year-old held for sending obscene video to woman

Police said the victim received a friend request from a fake Facebook account. (Representational) Police said the victim received a friend request from a fake Facebook account. (Representational)

The Cyber unit of the Pune City Police has arrested a 51-year -old man for allegedly making obscene video calls to a woman and posting objectionable content on her Facebook account. Police have identified the accused as Vijay Pitambar Dhalke, a native of Kolhapur currently residing in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

A press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber) Sambhaji Kadam said that a Pune-based woman received objectionable video and photographs on her Facebook account. The objectionable content was posted from a fake Facebook account in a woman’s name, said police.

Police said the victim received a friend request from a fake Facebook account. Later, morphed photos of the victim were sent to her husband. The victim also received obscene video, text and calls on her WhatsApp number, said police.

She filed a complaint with the Cyber police station, after which police initiated an investigation. A police team led by Inspector Jayram Paigude arrested Dhalke and recovered two mobile phones from his possession.

An offence against him was lodged at Kondhwa police station under sections 354, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

