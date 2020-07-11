Pune: 50-yr-old moneylender found murdered in Kondhwa

Police said prima facie it appeared that he was attacked with sharp weapons multiple times, causing his death. (Representational Image) Police said prima facie it appeared that he was attacked with sharp weapons multiple times, causing his death. (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old moneylender was found murdered at his residence in Kondhwa area on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ghanshyam Babanrao Padwal alias Pappu.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Saturday morning, when he was found dead in a pool of blood at his residence. An offence of murder was lodged at Kondhwa police station.

Police said Pappu, who was a repeated offender, was booked in several criminal cases. He was residing alone at an apartment in Kondhwa. For the last two days, he did not respond to calls made on his cell phone, said police. When his relatives opened his apartment using duplicate keys, Padwal was found murdered in the house.

Police said prima facie it appeared that Padwal was attacked with sharp weapons multiple times, causing his death.

Police said Padwal, who earlier lived in Pune Camp area, was initially working as a driver, but later got into the illegal money lending business.

In March 2010, five armed men from a rival group had opened fire at Padwal in Pune Camp area. Padwal had suffered three bullet injuries, but he survived. Later, he shifted to Kondhwa area, said police.

Police suspect that Padwal was murdered following previous rivalry, but different angles were being probed.

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station said, “Investigation is on and search teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Motive behind murder is yet to be confirmed.”

