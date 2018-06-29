Pune: 50-year-old woman donates kidney to daughter-in-law

Nazema (left), Batul (right) at Jehangir Hospital. Nazema (left), Batul (right) at Jehangir Hospital.

A 30-year-old woman underwent a kidney transplant at Jehangir Hospital on June 15. Nazema Awjein Sayyad, who has one child, suffered renal failure and high blood pressure. The donor was her 50-year-old mother-in-law, Batul Haji Sayyad. “The patient had renal failure, because of which she suffered from high blood pressure, which was difficult to control. Transplant was the best solution since the patient is so young — especially as a suitable donor was available,” said Dr Sriniwas Ambike, a nephrologist who has been Nazema’s doctor since February 2016.

“Nazema’s parents, though willing to donate, were unfit for the transplant. Nazema’s mother-in-law came forward and volunteered to donate her kidney immediately. Nazema has been discharged and is doing well. Her blood pressure is under control and creatinine levels are normal,” added Ambike.

The surgery took three hours.

Transplant co-ordinator Vrinda Pusalkar said the government gave the approval for the transplant speedily in this case. “They didn’t hesitate in giving clearances and we were able to prepare for the surgery in good time,” said Pusalkar.

Operating surgeon Dr Deepan Kirpekar said there were no complications in the surgery. “The blood groups matched so plasmapheresis and prep did not need to be done. It was an easy surgery,” said Kirpekar.

Nazema, who is a resident of Sangamner, said, “Initially, I was diagnosed with renal failure during my pregnancy and had high blood pressure. Then I was asked to do a test and my creatinine levels were at 5.6. I had to move to Pune to get dialysis done twice a week. My mother-in-law would have to take care of my son and she decided to do this to improve our lives. She said, ‘I’ve decided to do this so that one kidney will save three lives — yours, my son’s and my grandson’s’.”

