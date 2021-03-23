Pune crosses 5 lakh mark as close to 35,000 people vaccinated in city on Monday

For the first time on Monday, Pune vaccinated the highest number of people in the state, more than Mumbai that has been leading the vaccination numbers.

State health officials said of the 2.76 lakh people vaccinated on Monday, 34,874 happened to be in Pune, while Mumbai had 31,589. Cumulatively, however, Mumbai still has the highest number of vaccinations in the state. More than nine lakh people in Mumbai have got vaccine doses while Pune crossed five lakh on Monday.

Till Monday, a total of 45.91 lakh persons have been vaccinated in Maharashtra. Of these, 19.60 lakh are senior citizens while 4.27 lakh are in the age-group of 45-60 years but with co-morbidities.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle (that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur) told The Indian Express that till Monday, a total of 5.26 lakh persons have been vaccinated in Pune district of which 2.38 lakh are senior citizens while 46,867 are in the 45-60 age group.

About 1.03 lakh health care workers have been vaccinated, of which 50,609 have received the second dose as well. Besides, 71,425 front line workers have been vaccinated, 15,548 of them getting both the doses.

In Satara and Solapur which come under Pune circle a total of 1.26 lakh and 1.18 lakh people were vaccinated till date, Dr Deshmukh said. Overall there have been 581 adverse events following immunization of which 482 were in Pune district.