5 killed in 4 accidents within 12-hour span in Pune

Sub-inspector Abhijit Chaugule, who is probing the case, said Vidhate was not wearing a helmet. “We have reasons to believe that a helmet could have saved his life,” he said. (Representational Image) Sub-inspector Abhijit Chaugule, who is probing the case, said Vidhate was not wearing a helmet. “We have reasons to believe that a helmet could have saved his life,” he said. (Representational Image)

Five persons were killed in four separate accidents in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdictions in a span of over 12 hours on Sunday. Three of the accidents involved bike-borne riders, none of whom were wearing helmets, said officials.

The first accident took place at 10.30 am on Bundgarden Bridge in Yerawada, in which 27-year-old Akash Krushna Pille, a resident of Circuit House area in Pune, was killed. Pille was riding on his two-wheeler, which brushed up against another bike, toppling him off his bike. Moments later, he was run over by a bus of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML). Police said the PMPML driver fled from the spot.

In the second incident, 24-year-old Akash Vidhate, a resident of Vidhate Vasti in Baner, was killed in an accident that took place at 11.50 am. Officials said Vidhate’s motorcycle hit an autorickshaw, and he lost his balance and fell down. He was run over by a PMPML bus.

Sub-inspector Abhijit Chaugule, who is probing the case, said Vidhate was not wearing a helmet. “We have reasons to believe that a helmet could have saved his life,” he said.

The third incident took place in Savannah Chowk in Dehu Road at 5 pm. Three persons in their 20s were riding triple seat when their bike was hit by a container truck. Two of them fell on the ground and died from their injuries while the third person sustained serious injuries. Police have identified the deceased as Mohammed Khan (23) and Saudagar Londhe (26), both residents of More Vasti.

In the fourth accident on Chakan Talegaon Road at 10.45 pm, 24-year-old Munnu Prasad Singh, who was on his way home after work, died after he was hit by a car from the rear end. Police have launched a search for the driver of the car.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App