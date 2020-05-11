Pune: 5 deaths, toll rises to 161

Meanwhile, 13 persons were discharged from Sassoon Hospital. Among them was a 20-year-old woman who is in the second month of pregnancy and a 25-year-old woman who is five months pregnant. (Representational) Meanwhile, 13 persons were discharged from Sassoon Hospital. Among them was a 20-year-old woman who is in the second month of pregnancy and a 25-year-old woman who is five months pregnant. (Representational)

A total of five coronavirus deaths were reported on Monday. The death toll has now risen to 161, district health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said.

A total of 112 new cases were found and the number of positive cases has risen to 2,969.

A 40-year-old man from Bhawani Peth was admitted to KEM hospital on May 9 and succumbed to the infection on the same day. He had severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. In another case, a 63-year-old man from Padmavati was admitted on May 9 to Bharati hospital. He also died on the same day.

A 66-year-old woman from Yerawada was admitted on May 1 to Bharati hospital. She had hypertension and diabetes and died due to septic shock on May 11. In another case, a 57-year-old man from Bhavani Peth, who was admitted on May 8 to YCM hospital, died from the infection on May 11. He was suffering from uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension. A 42-year-old man from Ramwadi was brought dead to Sassoon General Hospital on May 9.

Meanwhile, 13 persons were discharged from Sassoon Hospital. Among them was a 20-year-old woman who is in the second month of pregnancy and a 25-year-old woman who is five months pregnant.

Passengers entering Maharashtra should be tested for Covid-19: IMA

The Indian Medical Association has appealed to the state government to ensure that all passengers arriving in the state should undergo a swab test RT-PCR and be sent for quarantine. This will take care of untraced persons with or without symptoms, Dr Avinash Bhondwe, President of IMA’s state unit said. Bhondwe also said that the thermal scan of these people, which is being done right now, should be discarded as it is not a reliable method for screening. It has also urged that these people from other states should travel in non-AC trains, as the central AC used for any larger space may spread the infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.