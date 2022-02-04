Pune: 5 dead and 5 injured as slab structure collapses at building construction site

Five persons died and five more were seriously injured when a structure constructed to lay the slab for an under-construction building in Yerawada area collapsed late on Thursday night. Most of the deceased and injured victims worked on the construction site, said police.

The incident was reported from Lane Number 8 of Yerawada area at 11 pm. A number of local residents rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped persons and were subsequently joined by local police and Fire Brigade personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), Rohidas Pawar, said, “It is the site of an under-construction building and a structure had been constructed for laying down the slab for the basement. The structure collapsed around 11 pm. A number of workers were on the site at the time of mishap. Initial reports suggest that five persons have been killed and five more have sustained injuries. All the injured have been sent to hospital for treatment.”

Another police official said the incident took place when the process to lay the slab was on, adding that the injuries of two persons were serious in nature. A probe will be conducted into the sequence of events leading to the accident, said the official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid his condolences to the victims of the slab collapse incident. “Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in the mishap recover at the earliest”, PM Modi tweeted.

In a similar incident in Pune in October last year, eight workers sustained injuries when an under-construction slab and the structure sustaining it, at a residential building project in Balewadi, collapsed.