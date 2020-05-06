Pune: 5 booked for failing to enforce social distancing at four liquor stores

People queuing outside an alcohol store in Pune before it opens. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) People queuing outside an alcohol store in Pune before it opens. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Five people – managers and staff members of four liquor stores – were booked for failing to enforce social distancing rules among customers.

A press release issued by the Pune City Police said that while patrolling on Tuesday, the Chaturshringi police station team found that customers gathered at four different liquor shops were not maintaining social distance, which was a violation of lockdown orders passed by the government in view of COVID-19.

Accordingly, an offence was lodged against five people – managers and staff members of Hira Wines in Aundh, Shakti Wines in Pashan, Pritam Wines on S B Road and Trinity Wines in Janwadi area.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

The sale of liquor was allowed during the lockdown on certain conditions, and a notice regarding the same was issued to all liquor stories in the jurisdiction of the police station, the press release stated.

