Pune: 47-year-old man crushed to death under collapsing wall on walk home

A 47-year-old man was killed in Pimpri when a compound wall of a residential society collapsed on him on Saturday afternoon. Police have booked the builder and officebearers of the residential society and also a civic works contractor.

The deceased, Rajesh Jaywam Gaikwad (47), worked as a conductor with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML).

Senior Inspector Milind Waghmare of Pimpri police station said, “Primary probe suggests that the wall was in a dilapidated condition. We are checking whether any structural audit of the wall was done and who had done it. We will try to ascertain whether negligence on the part of any person has led to the incident.”

The incident took place at 2 pm on Junakate Pimple Road when Gaikwad was walking home with a friend. The compound wall of a residential society next to which excavation for civic sewage work was underway suddenly fell on Gaikwad and he was crushed under it.

People in the neighbourhood rushed to rescue him. Since his house was also nearby, his family members also arrived to help, police said. But by the time he was taken out from under the collapsed wall, he had become unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

On Sunday, an FIR under charges of causing death due to negligence was registered at Pimpri police station based on the complaint filed by Gaikwad’s younger brother, Ranjit.

Police have booked the civic works contractor responsible for the ongoing excavation work for the sewage pipeline, the builder who constructed the residential society and its officebearers.