Pune: 46-year-old who got job in UAE arrested for possessing fake visa

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly possessing a counterfeit tourist visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) despite already having an employment visa.

An FIR in this regard has been registered at Vimantal Police station by an immigration officer posted at the Pune International Airport. Based on the FIR, police have booked Shaikh Mohammed Yusuf, a resident of Kondhwa.

Yusuf, who is currently unemployed, had applied for an employment visa of UAE after getting selected for a job in Dubai and had also received an employment visa.

On Sunday afternoon, while leaving for Dubai from Pune International Airport, he was caught allegedly with two separate visa documents — one employment and another tourist. Further checking revealed that the tourist visa was a forged document.

Sub-Inspector AD Pingle of Vimantal police station said, “We suspect that he made a counterfeit visa to evade fee to be paid to the Protector of

Emigrants office of the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs. Also, with the help of a tourist visa, he would have been able to do away with several checks that an employment visa holder has to go through. We have now launched a probe into how he managed to get the forged document and if there are any people involved in the crime.”

Yusuf has been remanded to police custody.