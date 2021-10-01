Pune: 450 resident doctors from Sassoon Hospital to join stir today, non-emergency services to be hit

Nearly 450 resident doctors at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital will join the state-wide stir planned by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) from October 1 for their pending demands.

“All routine/non-emergency medical services across Maharashtra will be closed from 8 am until our demands are fully accepted by the state government,” an official statement issued by MARD has said. However, emergency and intensive care services will not be affected.

The demands include waiver of tuition fees for the months that the doctors worked for Covid care instead of being taught the specializations they had enrolled for.

“Our resident doctors have given their all in the fight against the pandemic. Several have been infected and some have lost their family members. However, the academic loss we have suffered due to this pandemic should be compensated. Academic fees for the year 2020-2021 should be waived off,” the MARD office bearers said, adding that condition of hostels at government medical colleges in the state should be improved.

The students pay an annual fee of Rs 1 lakh. There are approximately 4,000 resident doctors in the state.