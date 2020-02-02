Pune: 45 vehicles vandalised in 3 different cases over the weekend

Pune and its surrounding areas have witnessed multiple cases of vehicle vandalism and arson in the recent past. (File) Pune and its surrounding areas have witnessed multiple cases of vehicle vandalism and arson in the recent past. (File)

As many as 45 vehicles were damaged by miscreants in three separate incidents in Pune and nearby Pimpri Chinchwad between Friday night and the early hours of Sunday.

In the first incident in Sahyog Nagar in Warje, seven miscreants entered the residential area near Kalubai Temple with sickles and wooden rods around 10 pm Friday. They created a ruckus and hurled abuses at people, before damaging a school van, four bikes and two rickshaws.

Assistant inspector RV Shevate of Warje police station said, “We have registered an offence against the seven persons, of whom two have been arrested. We are looking for the main perpetrator. We are investigating the exact cause of the incident. It could be some local dispute and attempt by a group of people to create terror in the area.”

In the second incident, more than 30 vehicles, including 25 bikes, were vandalised by three persons in a slum area in Taljai around 2.30 am Sunday. The three miscreants damaged these vehicles with the help of metal rods. Police officers said because of the loud noises and the ruckus, locals were so terrified none of them got out of their houses. Some people told the police that the three were inebriated.

Sub-inspector GS Dev, who is probing the case, said, “We have detained some persons for questioning based on primary information. The exact reason of the vandalism is unclear. Around 25 two-wheelers, three tempo trucks and three autorickshaws have been damaged.”

In another incident in Ajantha Nagar area in Nigdi, a group of people went on rampage and damaged 10 vehicles. Officials from Nigdi police station suspect rivalry between two locals groups to be the reason behind the vandalism.

Pune and its surrounding areas have witnessed multiple cases of vehicle vandalism and arson in the recent past. While most have been fallouts of rivalry between local groups of miscreants, some have been because of personal disputes.

