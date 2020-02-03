Pune: 45 vehicles damaged in separate incidents of vandalism, say Police

The incidents took place at Warje and Taljai in Pune and at Nigdi in Pimpri Chinchwad. (Photo: Pavan Khengre) The incidents took place at Warje and Taljai in Pune and at Nigdi in Pimpri Chinchwad. (Photo: Pavan Khengre)

As many as 45 vehicles were damaged by miscreants in three separate incidents at Warje and Taljai in Pune and at Nigdi in nearby Pimpri-Chinchwad area between Friday night and early hours of Sunday.

In the first incident that took place in Sahyog Nagar in Warje, a group of six to seven miscreants entered the residential area near Kalubai Temple brandishing sickles and wooden rods around 10 pm on Friday. They started creating ruckus and hurling abuses at people. They first damaged windscreen of a school van and later damaged four bikes and two rickshaws.

Assistant Inspector RV Shevate of Warje police station said, “We have registered an offence against the group of seven persons, of whom two have been arrested. We are looking for the main perpetrator. We are investigating the exact cause of the incident. It could be some local dispute and an attempt by the group to create terror in the area.”

In the second incident, more than 30 vehicles, including 25 bikes, were vandalised by three persons in a slum area in Taljai around 2.30 am on Sunday. The three miscreants damaged the vehicles with the help of metal rods. Because of the loud noises and ruckus created by the miscreants, local residents were so terrorised that none of them got out of their houses. Some people have told the police that three persons were in inebriated state.

Sub-inspector G S Dev, who is probing the case, said, “We have detained some persons for questioning based on primary information. The exact reason of the vandalism is unclear yet. Around 25 two-wheelers and three tempo trucks and three autorickshaws have been damaged by them.”

In another incident in Ajantha Nagar area in Nigdi, a group of five to six persons damaged more than 10 vehicles in the early hours of Sunday. According to police, initially the group robbed a man walking on the street of Rs 1,600. When he tried to stop them and retaliate, they went on a rampage in the residential area and damaged 10 vehicles, including seven bikes. Police have detained one person suspected to have been involved in the act of vandalism.

