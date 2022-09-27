scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Pune: 44 students injured after bus falls into gorge, three grievously hurt

The accident took place at 4 pm when the students of Muktari Prashala School from Pimpalgaon Ghode village were returning from a school trip to the optical astronomy observatory at Girawali village, run by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA).

The students were from standards VIII, IX and X and comprised of both boys and girls.

AS many as 44 students and five others, including three teachers, were injured after their bus fell into a gorge in Ambegaon on Tuesday afternoon. Three students sustained grievous injuries, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khed) Sudarshan Patil said, “On a sharp turn, their bus veered off the road and went 70 feet down the slope of a gorge. The 44 students, three teachers, the driver and assistant sustained injuries in the accident.” The injured were taken to various hospitals including a private facility.

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad said, “One child has undergone a surgery and is stable. The child is on ventilator support and is recovering in an ICU. Two other children have sustained spinal injuries. We are in contact with their parents and have assured them of all help from the district administration.”

Police officials said a probe had been launched into the incident.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 11:59:31 pm
