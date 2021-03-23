Pune: 4345 cases, 33 deaths reported on Monday

After three days of 5,000-plus cases, Pune’s daily count of new coronavirus infections dropped to 4,345 on Sunday. It is the first time in a week that this number has been lower than the previous day.

Monday’s usually report lower number of cases, not just in Pune, but across the country, mainly because of lower testing on Sundays. Since most of the test results take at least a day to be reported, the impact of low testing becomes evident on the Monday. This has been the trend throughout the epidemic.

In Pune, the testing numbers were only marginally lowered this Sunday, when 21,117 samples were tested compared to 23,483 the previous day. On Monday, 21,616 samples were tested.

However, testing cannot be the only reason for the drop in positive cases on Monday. Because that would imply that a reduction of about 2,000 tests resulted in the numbers going down by more than 1,000. Pune is not witnessing that high positivity ratio, of almost 50 per cent. A similar situation had emerged on previous Monday as well, and it is not clear what else, apart from testing, could be behind these weekly drops in numbers.

With Monday’s addition, Pune has so far recorded more than 4.75 lakh confirmed infections, of which just under 40,000 are currently active. It still has the highest number of active cases for any district in the country.

The district administration also reported 33 deaths on Monday, taking the total to 9,602. The state government data, however, showed only four deaths in Pune district on Monday. There is a difference of more than 1,400 in the death numbers reported by the district administration and the state government. State data shows a total of 8,199 deaths in Pune district so far.