Pune: 43-year-old traffic police constable dies of coronavirus

A 43-year-old police constable, who was with the traffic control branch of Pune city and was being treated for Covid-19, passed away on Thursday morning.

An official from Pune city police said that constable Deepak Sawant had tested positive on May 10 and was being treated at a private hospital in the city. He was recently put on ventilator support.

“My colleague in Pune city police force, constable Deepak Nathuram Sawant who was bravely fighting the battle against coronavirus, achieved martyrdom today morning. Tributes on behalf of the police force,” Pune City police commissioner K Venkatesham said in a tweet.

The constable is the second coronavirus casualty in city police, after a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector died of the infection earlier this month.

Meanwhile, as on Wednesday, as many as 1,388 police personnel in Maharashtra police have tested positive for the virus and 12 have succumbed to the virus.

