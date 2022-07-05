scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Pune: 41% rise in new Covid cases, dist tops state chart

Across Maharashtra, there has been a 17 per cent decrease in Covid infections as compared to the previous week.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 5, 2022 12:14:17 am
A health worker takes a sample of the RT-PCR swab test for diagnosis of Covid-19 in Dhankawadi center. (File)

Pune has seen a 41 per cent increase in new Covid infections as compared to the last week and now tops the districts in Maharashtra with the highest number of cases. “The trend of rising cases was first seen in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad and these districts are now showing a declining trend,” Maharashtra surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said.

Across Maharashtra, there has been a 17 per cent decrease in Covid infections as compared to the previous week. In Mumbai, the caseload has dipped to less than 1,000 new infections in the last three to four days, whereas in Pune, there have been approximately 800-830 cases daily. Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical chief, Pune Municipal Corporation, said there was a likelihood that cases would rise till the end of the month and then start peaking.

In the June 14-20 week, Pune had 2,157 new Covid infections which rose to 3,583 in the June 21-27 week, according to a state health department report. According to the July 3 state report, there were 22,485 active cases in Maharashtra. According to the Pune district health department report, there are 5,063 active cases in Pune district, including corporations and Cantonment areas.

More from Pune

Dr Amit Dravid, infectious diseases consultant at Noble hospital, said the dominant variant was BA.2 and BA.2.38. They were picking up some samples of BA.2.75 which also has the potential to infect lungs. “We need to improve the uptake on booster dose vaccination,” Dr Dravid said.

Best of Express Premium
Muslims and Judiciary: We do not have Muslim or non-Muslim judges in IndiaPremium
Muslims and Judiciary: We do not have Muslim or non-Muslim judges in India
UPSC Key-July 4, 2022: Why to read ‘floating solar plants’ or ‘malnutriti...Premium
UPSC Key-July 4, 2022: Why to read ‘floating solar plants’ or ‘malnutriti...
DMK MP Raja’s heated pitch on ‘separate Tamil Nadu’, au...Premium
DMK MP Raja’s heated pitch on ‘separate Tamil Nadu’, au...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past weekPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week
More Premium Stories >>

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement