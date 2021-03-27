Pune: 400 stalls gutted in Fashion Street fire

A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said. (Express photo)

The fire that broke out at the Fashion Street in Pune Camp last night has left about 400 stalls completely damaged. Control room of the Pune Fire Brigade received a call at around 11 pm regarding the fire at the Fashion Street, a place well known for stalls mainly selling fashionable garments and other trendy items.

Soon, teams of the Central Fire Brigade and the Cantonment Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot. About 18 fire tenders and several water tankers were pressed into service. After a rigorous fire fighting operation, the situation at the spot was brought under control around 1.30 am.

Even though the fire was extinguished, the “cooling operation” is still going on, said fire officials. “There were about 400 stalls at the Fashion street and all got damaged. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said an official at the fire brigade control room.

Pune city police and fire brigade are carrying out further investigation. No casualties have been reported till now.

Incidentally, this area had been flagged as a “fire hazard” in an assessment report prepared in 2018. Following the Kamala Mills fire tragedy in Mumbai, Brigadier Rajiv Sethi, president, Pune Cantonment Board (PCB), had called for a fire safety assessment report at the congested Fashion Street market. The shops, lined cheek by jowl, mostly sell clothes, electronic items and bags. The assessment was conducted by the Chief Fire Officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Fire Brigade Superintendent of the PCB.