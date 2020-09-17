Pune: 400 staffers of NCL & URDIP volunteer for CSIR sero survey

Along with NCL, staff members of CSIR – Unit for Research and Development of Information Products (URDIP) were also part of the survey. (Representational)

Around 400 staff members of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) volunteered for a serological survey to detect the presence of antibodies for SARS nCov-2 virus.

This is part of the Phenome India programme held by CSIR wherein scientists, students and staff of all CSIR labs test for the presence of these antibodies. Blood samples of officials aged between 18 and 70 years were collected for the survey in Pune.

Along with NCL, staff members of CSIR – Unit for Research and Development of Information Products (URDIP) were also part of the survey. Earlier, a similar sero survey was conducted in the city, with about 1,600 volunteers residing in areas that reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases since March this year. ENS

