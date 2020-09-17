scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Top news

Pune: 400 staffers of NCL & URDIP volunteer for CSIR sero survey

This is part of the Phenome India programme held by CSIR wherein scientists, students and staff of all CSIR labs test for the presence of these antibodies. Blood samples of officials aged between 18 and 70 years were collected for the survey in Pune.

By: Express News Service | Pune | September 17, 2020 10:51:49 pm
Coronavirus cases, Covid test, Sero survey, Pune news, Indian express newsAlong with NCL, staff members of CSIR – Unit for Research and Development of Information Products (URDIP) were also part of the survey. (Representational)

Around 400 staff members of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) volunteered for a serological survey to detect the presence of antibodies for SARS nCov-2 virus.

This is part of the Phenome India programme held by CSIR wherein scientists, students and staff of all CSIR labs test for the presence of these antibodies. Blood samples of officials aged between 18 and 70 years were collected for the survey in Pune.

Along with NCL, staff members of CSIR – Unit for Research and Development of Information Products (URDIP) were also part of the survey. Earlier, a similar sero survey was conducted in the city, with about 1,600 volunteers residing in areas that reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases since March this year. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 17: Latest News

Advertisement