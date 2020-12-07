Pune: 40-year-old constable run over by tempo in Solapur district

Chaube was knocked down and sustained severe injury to the head and died on the spot.

A 40-year-old police constable was killed after he was run over by a tempo driven allegedly by a drunk driver at a vehicle checkpoint on Pune-Solapur Highway on Sunday afternoon. The driver who tried to flee from the spot was later arrested.

The incident took place near Varavade toll plaza on Pune-Solapur Highway in Solapur district, where police were deployed for routine checking of vehicles. The deceased police constable has been identified as Sagar Audumbur Chaube (40). The police have arrested the driver Navnath Gutte (35), who was taking his tempo truck from Hyderabad to Mumbai and was transporting medical equipment and accessories.

Inspector Rajkumar Kendre of Tembhurni police station in Solapur district said, “At around 300 metres from Varavade toll plaza, a team of policemen was on a routine deployment for checking vehicles. As one cop signalled the tempo to stop, the driver ran over Chaube who was standing next to the other cop. Chaube was knocked down and sustained severe injury to the head and died on the spot. Gutte tried to flee from the spot in his vehicle, but was caught. Further examination revealed that the driver was under influence of alcohol.”

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a tweet, “In an unfortunate incident, police constable Sagar Chaube was killed after he was run over by a speeding tempo at Varavade toll point. We pay our tributes to him and stand with his family in this difficult time. The driver of the tempo has been arrested and legal action is being taken against him as per the rules.”

