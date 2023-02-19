Pune: 4 youths injured in scuffle during preparations for Shiv Jayanti

Four youths were injured in a scuffle that started during the preparations for Shiv Jayanti at a college in Maval taluka of Pune district Friday. The police have launched a search for the suspects in the case.

The incident took place in Siddhant College and also on a public street in Sudumbare Friday afternoon.

An FIR in the case has been registered at Talegaon MIDC police station by Om Vijay Shinde, 18, a student of a college in Pimpri Chinchwad who also provides paper confetti blaster machines on rent.

According to police officials, Shinde had provided a confetti blasting machine to Siddhant College for the celebrations related to the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. During the preparations, a scuffle took place between students and Shinde over the alleged mishandling of the machine.

A group of students from the college later allegedly attacked Shinde and his three friends at Sudumbare village square with bamboo sticks when the latter were on their way home. In the fight, Shinde and his three friends sustained minor injuries.

In the FIR registered Saturday, the police have named six students from the college and two to three unidentified students from the same institute as the accused. “We have launched a search for the suspects,” said assistant inspector Manoj Pande. The police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections related to rioting, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation in the FIR.