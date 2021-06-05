Pune: 4-year-old girl kidnapped from Swargate bus depot rescued within 10 hours

The teams checked various locations in Pune city, Pune district and railway stations.

Pune city police rescued a four-year-old girl within 10 hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by a man from Swargate bus depot area.

Raju Lakshman Jadhav (36), father of the girl, had lodged a complaint of kidnapping at the Swargate police station.

Police said an offence of kidnapping was lodged and 20 search teams, led by Deputy Commissioners of Police Sagar Patil and Shrinivas Ghadge, were formed.

The teams checked various locations in Pune city, Pune district and railway stations. Details about the kidnapped girl were circulated on social media, said a press release issued on Friday.

While the cops were searching for the girl, one Amol Shinde, a resident of Saswad, who had seen details of the kidnapped girl on a social media platform, saw the girl at the Saswad bus depot with a man around 3 pm.

He informed the police. Soon, a police team rushed to spot, rescued the girl and nabbed the accused. The girl then was handed over to her parents.

The police said the accused is being interrogated and further investigation is on to know the purpose behind the crime.