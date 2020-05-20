Pune: 4 unidentified men booked for abusing, throwing food at women from Nagaland

Based on the complaint lodged by one of the victims, Kristy Chang (23), a non-cognizable offence has been lodged against the suspects at Chaturshringi police station. (Representational) Based on the complaint lodged by one of the victims, Kristy Chang (23), a non-cognizable offence has been lodged against the suspects at Chaturshringi police station. (Representational)

The Pune City Police has booked the four unidentified men who allegedly abused eight women from Nagaland and hurled a food bag at them in Janwadi Sunday evening.

Based on the complaint lodged by one of the victims, Kristy Chang (23), a non-cognizable offence has been lodged against the suspects at Chaturshringi police station.

The incident took place when the eight women and their male friend, Alex, were returning home from an evening walk on a hill at 6.30 pm. When they reached Arun Kadam chowk, four masked men who were in the area hurled a plastic bag carrying hot daal and sabzi at the group. Chang said, “Food fell over my face and also on my friend’s clothes…Men also manhandled Alex…They abused us in Marathi…We were terrified and left the spot.”

The next day, the group contacted the Naga Students Union in Pune, which contacted the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh.

On Tuesday, the police recorded Chang’s statement at Janwadi police chowky, in which she asked police to warn the men involved in the incident.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Shevale of Chaturshringi police station said, “We have lodged a non-cognizable offence against four unidentified accused persons under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. We are yet to identify the accused. Investigation is on.”

One of the women in the group, Grace Semy, said she has heard abuses thrown at her since the coronavirus outbreak began. She said people have told her, “App log Corona Le Kar Aaye…Jahan Se Aaye Ho Wapas Chale Jao (You people have got Corona…Go back…)”

