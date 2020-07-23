Pune: 4 held for giving forged joining letters with KCB CEO’s signature

The Police also Suspects that they have cheated more youths on fake assurances of providing jobs in other states. (Representational) The Police also Suspects that they have cheated more youths on fake assurances of providing jobs in other states. (Representational)

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police arrested four people for allegedly cheating youngsters by giving them forged joining letters with fake signatures of Khadki Cantonment Board’s (KCB) CEO Pramod Kumar Singh.

Police identified the four as Avdhut Tukaram Kashid, Dayanand Damodar Jadhav, Bharat Krushna Kate (all from Solapur district), and Pramod Bhagwan Gurav (from Satara).

Suja James, office superintendent of KCB, lodged an FIR in the case at Khadki police station on July 13, as per relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, the accused allegedly accepted Rs 3 lakh each from two youths, Tukaram Dhore and Ganesh Akhade, and issued them forged joining orders carrying fake signatures of KCB’s CEO. An FIR was registered after Dhore, a resident of Beed, filed a complaint with the CEO regarding the forged order for the post of a helper.

A team led by senior inspector Anjum Bagwan and sub-inspector Vijay Zanjad initially arrested Kashid, Jadhav and Kate last week. A court then remanded them to police custody till July 12. Gurav was arrested in Navi Mumbai later, and was remanded to police custody till July 24 by a court.

“Investigation revealed that Dayanand Jadhav is the key accused, who prepared the forged joining order,” a press release by the police, issued on Thursday, read. “Probe is on to know from where and how he managed to prepare the forged document. It is also revealed that Jadhav and Gurav have duped four more youths. They are also suspected to have cheated more youths on fake assurances of providing jobs in other states.”

The release added that the accused used an online scanning app to copy the KCB’s logo, and that those cheated by the accused should contact Unit 4 of the Crime Branch of Pune City Police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd