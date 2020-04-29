Pune: 4 booked for selling cigarettes, tobacco products illegally

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the spot and found Rohit, Vijay and Pankaj selling cigarettes and tobacco products in three cars amid the nationwide lockdown. (Representational) Acting on a tip-off, police raided the spot and found Rohit, Vijay and Pankaj selling cigarettes and tobacco products in three cars amid the nationwide lockdown. (Representational)

The Pune City Police Crime Branch has booked four persons for allegedly selling cigarettes and tobacco products illegally in three cars in the parking lot of a residential building in Shivane area on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit Sitaram Prajapati (23), Vijay Sitaram Prajapatil (29), Pankaj Shivnarayan Prajapati (22), all residents of Mahalakshmi Complex in Shivane and Mukesh Parasmal Chhajed (40), a resident of Sahkarnagar.

Police said they have seized cigarettes and tobacco products along with the three cars, together worth Rs 14.4 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the spot and found Rohit, Vijay and Pankaj selling cigarettes and tobacco products in three cars amid the nationwide lockdown. Further inquiry revealed they had bought the tobacco products from Chhajed, police said, adding that they nabbed Chhajed and seized more cigarettes and tobacco products from his possession.

In a separate action, a police team led by Senior Inspector Anjum Bagwan, nabbed 31-year-old Sunil Bhujbal, a resident of Sainath Nagar in Chandan Nagar, for allegedly selling cigarettes and tobacco products illegally and seized material worth Rs 2,948 from him. An offence has been lodged at Chandan Nagar police station.

