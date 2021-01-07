Four Blackbucks killed by stray dogs in Pune zoological park

Four Blackbucks were killed by stray dogs that barged into the enclosure of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj in Pune on Wednesday.

“There are a total of 34 Blackbucks in the zoological park and they were attacked by around 5 stray dogs that are supposed to have entered from a dilapidated wall of the zoo,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, Director of the park.

Jadhav further said there have been 15-20 incidents in the past in which the stray dogs have entered the zoo premises but were successfully tackled and taken out without harming any of the wild animals in the zoological park.

“It is very unfortunate that the stray dog this time managed to kill four Blackbucks, two male and two female. The incident took place within half an hour of them entering the large area of the zoological park and killed four of the 34 Blackbucks before the security guard could notice them,” Jadhav added.

The stray dogs got access at a location where the development work alongside the boundary is taking place. “We have decided to increase the height of the wall that enclose the Blackbucks,” he said.