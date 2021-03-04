Pune: 4 armed men attack 80-yr-old woman, caretaker in Pashan, take away valuables worth Rs 4.25 lakh

Four persons carrying sharp weapons and wooden sticks forced their way inside the bungalow when the three residents were home, police said.

Four armed men allegedly barged into a bungalow in the plush Panchavati area of Pashan, attacked an 80-year-old woman and her caretaker, and escaped with valuables worth Rs 4.25 lakh, on Wednesday evening.

The senior citizen has lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was registered at Chaturshringi police station.

According to police, the woman resides with her husband, who is suffering from paralysis, at a bungalow in Panchavati.

Police said the couple had three children, one of whom lived abroad and the other two at different places in the state. The couple hired a caretaker from a private agency, police added.

Around 7.45 pm on Wednesday, four persons carrying sharp weapons and wooden sticks forced their way inside the bungalow when the three residents were home, police said.

They attacked the caretaker with a sickle and wooden stick, leaving him injured, gagged the woman and tied her hands, and then started searching for money and jewellery, police added.

They also broke the cupboard on the first floor and stole Rs 25,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh and escaped, police said.

The woman managed to inform the police and, soon, a team began a probe into the incident. Senior police officers also visited the spot.

Police have booked four unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Assistant Inspector Santosh Koli, the investigating officer, said, “We are investigating different angles to identify and arrest the accused.”

Police also said no CCTV footage could be obtained from the spot, but they were looking for clues from videos captured by other CCTV cameras in the area.