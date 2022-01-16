Pune: 38-year-old woman dead in road mishap

A 38-year-old woman died in a case of hit and run after the bike she was riding with her daughter was hit by a dumper truck on Pune-Saswad Road in Hadapsar on Saturday morning. Police have launched a search for the driver, who fled from the spot after the mishap.

The deceased, Ankita Atul Kulkarni, was a resident of Kalepadal, police said. An FIR in this case was registered at Hadapsar police station late Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Ankita and her daughter Ananya had left home for some work, police said. Near the PMPML bus stop on Pune-Saswad Road, their bike moved to the right of a dumper truck, police said. The truck then took a right turn allegedly without giving indication and knocked down the bike. Ankita suffered fatal injuries while Ananya was also injured, police said.