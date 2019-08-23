Pune: 37-yr-old Radkar completes Ironman event for 24th time

Kaustubh Radkar, the country’s poster boy for Ironman, has finished the challenging event for the 24th time. The event was held on August 18 at Copenhagen, Denmark.

Advertising

An Ironman Triathlon is a series of long-distance triathlon races, organised by the World Triathlon Corporation, consisting of a 3.86-km swim, 180.25-km bicycle ride and a 42.2-km marathon run raced in the same order and without a break. The Ironman Triathlon is widely considered as one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. Most events have a strict time limit of 17 hours to complete the race.

A doctor of health administration and rehabilitation science, 37-year-old Radkar completed the event with a time of 12 hours 24 minutes. Five others who were coached by Radkar at RadStrong Coaching also completed the competition. Avinash Thadani from Mumbai finished his first Ironman in 13 hours and 50 minutes, Pune’s orthopaedic surgeon Dr Shirish Pathak finished in 14 hours and 14 minutes and 19-year-old engineering student from Pune Yohaan Kudtarkar finished his first Ironman in 14 hours 34 minutes. Ajay Gupta from Pune also finished his first Ironman in 15 hours and 9 minutes while Rishi Sareen from Delhi finished his second Ironman in 14 hours and 22 minutes.

Radkar told The Indian Express that the Copenhagen course was challenging due to cold temperature and rain. Radkar said the second loop of 90 km on the bike was challenging. “The roads were slippery due to the rain and with constant turns, athletes had to be extremely cautious to avoid a fall. On the run as well there was a slight drizzle making the roads slippery,” Radkar said.

Advertising

The 24-time Ironman added that training was minimal due to hectic work and travel but his main motivation was to see the athletes trained by him finish the Ironman event. “I have coached 85 people from across the country and all have finished the Ironman event,” said Radkar.

He added that now he is planning his 25th Ironman, which will be held on March 7, 2020 in New Zealand. “It is great to see the sport expand and hopefully the next set of triathletes will be regular podium finishers,” Radkar said.