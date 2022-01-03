Pune: 36-year-old soldier dies in road mishap

A 36-year-old serving Army jawan was killed after his bike rammed another vehicle near Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi on New Year’s eve, when he was on his way to meet his family in Sangli district before joining duty.

The deceased, Mahadev Laxman Bajbale (36), was from Lonarwadi in Kavathe Mahankal and posted with an Army formation in Rajasthan. Officials said he was slated to join a formation in Jammu and Kashmir where was transferred and was on his way to meet family members before joining duty.

Officials said he was going home on his bike when, at 11.30 pm, he sustained severe injuries after hitting an unidentified vehicle. A passerby who was traveling with his family rushed Bajbale to a hospital, where he was declared dead.