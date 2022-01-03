scorecardresearch
Monday, January 03, 2022
Pune: 36-year-old soldier dies in road mishap

The deceased, Mahadev Laxman Bajbale (36), was from Lonarwadi in Kavathe Mahankal and posted with an Army formation in Rajasthan.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 3, 2022 11:00:06 pm
A passerby who was traveling with his family rushed Bajbale to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

A 36-year-old serving Army jawan was killed after his bike rammed another vehicle near Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi on New Year’s eve, when he was on his way to meet his family in Sangli district before joining duty.

The deceased, Mahadev Laxman Bajbale (36), was from Lonarwadi in Kavathe Mahankal and posted with an Army formation in Rajasthan. Officials said he was slated to join a formation in Jammu and Kashmir where was transferred and was on his way to meet family members before joining duty.

Officials said he was going home on his bike when, at 11.30 pm, he sustained severe injuries after hitting an unidentified vehicle. A passerby who was traveling with his family rushed Bajbale to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

