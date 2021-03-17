Pune: 3,574 new cases reported, biggest daily spike in nearly six months

After a day’s dip, new coronavirus cases showed another big jump in Pune district on Tuesday, with 3,574 infections getting discovered. This is a new high for the district in the ongoing second wave, and the highest since September 27 last year.

Tuesday’s count means Pune is now contributing more than 20 per cent of all the cases in Maharashtra, which in turn accounts for over 60 per cent of the cases reported from across the country.

Just like Monday’s dip in Pune numbers — the district had reported 2,183 cases on Monday — was caused by low testing, the jump on Tuesday also seems to have been a result of testing numbers. On Tuesday, a total of 17,139 samples were tested in the district, which was the highest in the last several weeks. On Monday, only 12,240 tests were conducted.

With Tuesday’s addition, Pune has, till now, recorded more than 4.45 confirmed infections, the second highest in the country after Delhi. Out of these, 28,866 cases are currently active, the highest for any district in the country.

Pune also recorded the deaths of 14 coronavirus patients on Tuesday, according to figures released by the state government. In recent weeks, there have been a major discrepancy in the death numbers for Pune reported by the state government and that released by district administration. Invariably, the district administration had been reporting higher number of deaths than the state government. However, on Tuesday, district administration data showed only 12 deaths.

The district administration puts the overall coronavirus-related death figures in Pune at 9,440, while the state data shows this number as 8,158. A district administration official said the discrepancy was because of errors in data entry at different places, and would be resolved soon.

The district data also shows lesser number of active cases in Pune. It shows that there are currently 24,204 active cases in the district, of which 6,595 are in various hospitals while the remaining 17,609 are in home isolation.