Pune: 35-yr-old woman injured in cylinder explosion dies

Police said Archana Mahendra Survade died of injuries on Wednesday. (Representational)

A WOMAN who got severe burns when an LPG cylinder exploded in the kitchen at a house in Dighi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on August 9, died undergoing treatment at a hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Archana Mahendra Survade (35). As many as 13 people received burn injuries in an explosion caused by leaked gas at a house in Ashtavinayak society, Mahadevnagar area, Dighi, around 7.30 am on August 9.

The impact was such that all five persons from the Survade family living in the house received major burns, and the common wall of an adjacent apartment also collapsed.

One of the injured, identified as Dnyaneshwar Madhukar Temkar (40), from the adjacent apartment had died on the spot after the wall collapsed. Also, 12 others, including Archana, her husband Mahendra, daughters Ankasha (15), Diksha (13), and son Ajit (8), and persons from Temkar’s family were also admitted to a hospital.

Police said Archana died of injuries on Wednesday. They suspect that the LPG, which seemed to have been leaking in the kitchen of the Survade house, caused the explosion when someone switched on an electrical appliance in the morning or might have tried to light the burner.

