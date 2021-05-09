Pune: 35-yr-old man held for murder of sex worker, police say dispute over money

The suspect was arrested as he was trying to escape to Assam, police said.

Three days after a 23-year-old commercial sex worker was allegedly hacked to death in Budhwar Peth red light area, police arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of killing her as a fallout from a dispute over money. The suspect was arrested as he was trying to escape to Assam, police said.

According to police, early on May 5, a sex worker was attacked with a sharp knife inside the brothel where she lived. The attacker inflicted fatal wounds to her stomach, chest and hands and left her lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Police said based on an initial probe, following leads from footage of security cameras, they identified the suspect and began a search for him.

On Saturday, constables Rizwan Jinedi and Vaibhav Swami received a tip-off that the suspect was planning to flee the city and was at Pavaneshwar Bridge in Kalewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said. A team from Faraskhana police station went to the location and nabbed the suspect, who was later placed under arrest, police added.

A probe revealed that the suspect knew the sex worker for some time and the two had a dispute over money last month, police said. “Over a period of time, the sex worker had taken some money from the suspect and he was asking for it to be returned. The two had a fight over this. The suspect earlier worked at a hotel and had taken up contractual labour jobs for now,” an officer said.

Police said the sex worker’s murder took place within hours and few hundred metres from a location where a 48-year-old constable was stabbed to death. While an arrest was made in the cop’s murder within hours of the incident, the sex worker’s murder was being probed by multiple teams.

Police have, however, clarified that the two incidents were unrelated. The deceased constable, Sameer Sayyed, was posted at Faraskhana police station and was allegedly attacked after he stepped out of his house in Khadak police lines around midnight. Police arrested a history-sheeter, Praveen Mahajan, for the murder.